Chhattisgarh: 4 Maoists killed in Bijapur encounter; security forces recover arms and ammunition

Raipur, July 27 In a significant counter-insurgency operation success, four reward-carrying Maoists were killed during a prolonged encounter with security forces in the dense forest region of Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, the police said on Sunday.

The operation, launched by the District Reserve Guard (DRG) on July 26, was based on specific intelligence inputs regarding Maoist activity near the Basaguda and Gangaloor police station limits in the district’s south-western corridor.

The gunfight began in the evening and continued intermittently through the night. Among the deceased were two women cadres, all affiliated with the South Sub Zonal Bureau of the banned CPI (Maoist), said the official.

The slain insurgents were identified as Hunga (ACM, Platoon 10), Lakkhe (ACM, Platoon 30), Bhime (ACM), and Nihal alias Rahul, a party member and bodyguard to the Bureau Communication Head.

Collectively, they carried a bounty of Rs 17 lakh.

Security personnel recovered a substantial cache of arms and ammunition from the site, including one SLR rifle, one INSAS rifle, one .303 rifle, a 12 bore gun, a BGL launcher, a single-shot 315 bore rifle, and an AK-47.

In addition, multiple magazines, live rounds, grenades, BGL cells, Maoist literature, and daily-use items were seized.

Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P. confirmed that the operation was part of an intensified anti-LWE campaign in the region.

He noted that 425 hardcore Maoists have been neutralised between January 2024 and July 2025, attributing the success to strategic planning, operational courage, and community support.

Despite challenging monsoon conditions -- marked by rugged terrain, dense foliage, and persistent rainfall -- security forces maintained high morale and operational readiness.

The encounter underscores the state’s continued efforts to dismantle Maoist strongholds and restore civil order in insurgency-hit zones.

The operation remains on-going, with forces maintaining heightened alert across the Bastar division, which has historically been a hotbed of left-wing extremism.

