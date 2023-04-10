Chhattisgarh: B.Ed, D.Ed association stages protest in Raipur leading to scuffle with police

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 10 : B.Ed (Bachelor of Education) and D.Ed (Diploma of Education) Association staged a protest in the Budhatalab area on Sunday in Raipur demanding employment, leading to a scuffle with police.

According to Additional SP Abhishek Maheshwari, B.Ed, D.Ed Association sought permission for a protest in the Budhatalab area for 100 people but 1000 people gathered which ultimately triggered a scuffle with police.

ASP Maheshwari said, "B.Ed, D.Ed Association sought permission for a protest in the Budhatalab area which was meant for 100 people but 1000 people gathered. We asked them to end the protest, one group ended the protest but the other wanted to continue and was involved in scuffling with police."

"There was no use of force or lathi-charge, police just dispersed the protestors away," added ASP.

Amid the scuffle, the police brought seven to eight people from the protest site to the police station and legal action is being taken against them, said ASP Raipur.

After the protestors were caught and brought to the police station, Bharatiya Janata Party workers also reached the police station.

ASP Maheshwari said, "Some BJP workers visited the police station as they wanted to know what action is being taken against them and under which sections the action has been taken".

"They have been informed about the situation after which they left", added ASP.

Meanwhile, regarding the action taken by the police against the protestors, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha State President Ravi Bhagat said, "Today unemployed youths were agitating for the demand of employment after which they were picked up by the police like a criminal dacoit and brought inside the police station."

Bhagat alleged that force has also been used on unemployed youth, which is visible in the video.

Blaming the government led by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Bhagat said, "The protestors were lathi charged and were made to sit in the police station. Their mobile phones were also seized. Chief Minister, Bhupesh Baghel-led government is applying force on the unemployed youth of the state."

"By the time we reached the police station, the policemen had registered an FIR against the youth. We are standing with the youth, Bhupesh Baghel government want to harass the unemployed youths," he added.

