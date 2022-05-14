Chhattisgarh Board CGBSE announces class 10, 12 exam results 2022, check details

The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) announced the results of Class 10, and 12 examinations 2022 today 14th May. The results were declared by Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam, in the presence of President Alok Shukla, Secretary VK Goyal, and other board officials. According to the education minister total of 74.23 percent of students cleared the Class 10 exam successfully, while 79.30 percent of students cleared the 12th exam.

Suman Patel and Sonali Bala are the students of the 10th class who topped the exam they scored 592 marks (98.67%), while Ritesh Kumar Sahu secured rank 1 in the Class 12 exam. Students can check their class 12th and 10th Chhattisgarh board results on the official website cgbse.nic.in and results.cg.nic.in. To check the CGBSE results for 2022, students have to enter roll numbers and other asked details.

Earlier Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that toppers will get a free helicopter ride this year "Air travel is something everyone desires. I believe that a helicopter ride will inculcate in the minds of children a desire to fly high in the skies of life and they will sharpen their skills even more to achieve their goal." "I have full faith that if our students get some unique motivation and if a unique reward is set for them, then their desire to succeed will also increase," he said.