Chhattisgarh Board declares Class 10, 12 exam results

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 10 : Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) declared CG board Class 10 and Class 12 final examination results on Wednesday.

Students can check their results at https://www.cgbse.nic.in and https://www.results.cg.nic.

Education Minister Premsai Singh Tekam released the 10th and 12th results. The exam was conducted from March 2 to March 24 for class 10th and the Class 12 theory exams from March 1 through March 31, 2023.

This year Rahul Yadav has topped the CG High School (Class X) with 593 marks and Vidhi Bhosle has topped the Secondary (Class XII) examination with 491 marks.

A total of 3,37,569 candidates were registered in the High School Certificate Examination this year orgzed by the CGBSE.

Out of these, 3,30,681 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 1,52,891 boys and 177,790 girls appeared, out of which the results of 3,30,055 candidates were declared.

Among the candidates, the number of students who passed with the first division is 1,09,903 (33.30 per cent), the number of candidates who passed with the second division is 1,19,901 (36.32 per cent) and the number of candidates who passed the third division is 17,914 (5.43 per cent).

Meanwhile, a total of 3,28,121 candidates were registered in the Higher Secondary School Certificate Examination this year. Of these, 3,23,625 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 1,43,919 boys and 1,79,706 girls were present. The results of 3,23,266 candidates were declared.

Out of the declared examination results, the total number of passed candidates is 2,58,500, that is, 79.96 per cent, the percentage of girls who passed is 83.64 and boys are 75.36 per cent.

The number of candidates passed in the first division is 87,140 (26.96 per cent), the number of candidates passed in the second division is 1,45,965 (45.15 per cent) and the number of candidates passed in the third division is 25,377 (7.85 percent).

