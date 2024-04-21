Chhattisgarh Bus Accident: Vehicle Carrying CRPF Personnel for Poll Duty Overturns in Bastar

Ten CRPF personnel were injured when the bus they were traveling in overturned while ferrying them for poll duty in Chhattisgarh's Bastar district. The incident occurred during the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The injured personnel received immediate medical attention, and they were subsequently transported to nearby hospitals for further treatment. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

Last week, 12 persons were killed after a bus overturned, and into ditch in Chhattisgarh's Durg. Durg Collector Richa Prakash Choudhary stated that 12 passengers lost their lives instantly, while another 14 sustained serious injuries after a bus, carrying workers, plunged into a ditch in Durg. Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed his sorrow and offered condolences for the casualties. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Taking to his official X handle, PM Modi posted, “The bus accident in Durg, Chhattisgarh, is extremely sad. My condolences to those who lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way."