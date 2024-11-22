Chhattisgarh Encounter: 10 Naxals Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Sukma
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: November 22, 2024 12:01 PM2024-11-22T12:01:55+5:302024-11-22T12:02:51+5:30
At least 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Konta on Friday, November 22. According to the report, a gunfight broke out between Maoists and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the Bhejji area in the southern Sukma district. AK-47, SLR & several other weapons were recovered by Security forces.
10 naxals killed in an encounter with DRG in southern Sukma, Chhattisgarh. INSAS, AK-47, SLR & several other weapons recovered. Search operation is underway: IG Bastar P Sundarraj pic.twitter.com/v6gfI02IFo— ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024
DRG initiated this operation following intelligence that Naxalites were entering Chhattisgarh via Odisha. While P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Bastar, has confirmed the occurrence of the encounter. However, details regarding the number of casualties and types of weapons seized are still pending.