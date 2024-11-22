Chhattisgarh Encounter: 10 Naxals Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces in Sukma

At least 10 Naxals were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Konta on Friday, November 22. According to the report, a gunfight broke out between Maoists and the District Reserve Guard (DRG) in the Bhejji area in the southern Sukma district. AK-47, SLR & several other weapons were recovered by Security forces.

10 naxals killed in an encounter with DRG in southern Sukma, Chhattisgarh. INSAS, AK-47, SLR & several other weapons recovered. Search operation is underway: IG Bastar P Sundarraj pic.twitter.com/v6gfI02IFo — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2024

DRG initiated this operation following intelligence that Naxalites were entering Chhattisgarh via Odisha. While P Sundarraj, Inspector General of Bastar, has confirmed the occurrence of the encounter. However, details regarding the number of casualties and types of weapons seized are still pending.

