Chhattisgarh Encounter: Two Naxals Killed in Gunfight With Security Forces at Bijapur-Sukma Border

Two dreaded Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces at Bijapur-Sukma Border in Chhattisgarh on Saturday, March 23. The identities of the deceased Naxals have not yet been disclosed and More details regarding the encounter are awaited.

Two soldiers of Bastar Fighters, who had come out from Dantewada to surround the Maoists, were injured after being hit by an IED blast. The condition of one is serious. Both the injured have been referred to Raipur.

The successful operation resulting in the elimination of two Naxal insurgents highlights the commitment and bravery of the security personnel tasked with maintaining peace and security in the region.