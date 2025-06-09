Chhattisgarh IED Blast: ASP Akash Rao Giripunje Martyred in Naxal Attack

A relentless anti-Naxalite campaign has been underway in Chhattisgarh over the past few months, leading to major breakthroughs for security forces. Several districts have been largely cleared of Naxalite presence due to these intensified operations. However, in a retaliatory move, Naxalites executed a deadly ambush today that claimed the life of a senior police officer. On Monday, a powerful IED blast orchestrated by Naxalites rocked Sukma district, resulting in the martyrdom of Additional Superintendent of Police (Konta Division) Akash Rao Giripunje. The explosion, which took place near Dondra village, also left several police personnel injured. The wounded officers were rushed to Konta Hospital for treatment.

The incident occurred during a foot patrol conducted in anticipation of possible violence surrounding the Bharat Bandh called by the CPI (Maoist) on June 10. ASP Giripunje was leading a security patrol to maintain peace in the region when an improvised explosive device (IED) detonated, causing severe injuries. He succumbed to his wounds during medical treatment. Following the attack, search operations have been intensified across the area to track down those responsible.

A Nation Mourns

Chhattisgarh Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma expressed profound grief, stating, “ASP Akash Rao was a courageous and dedicated officer who had been honored with several gallantry awards. His sacrifice is an irreplaceable loss. This is a tragic moment for all of us.”

A Pattern of Violence

This is not the first such incident in the state this year. On January 6, 2025, a major Naxalite ambush in Bijapur district claimed the lives of nine individuals, including eight security personnel and one driver. That attack involved a massive 60–70 kg IED — one of the largest explosions targeting security forces in recent years.