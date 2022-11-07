Chhattisgarh: Korba police's 'Nijaat' campaign, 1054 arrested, 2022 litres illicit liquor confiscated

Kobra police arrested 1054 accused so far and confiscated 2022 litres of illicit liquor under the Excise and NDPS Act as part of an awareness campaign 'Nijaat' against drugs, narcotics, illicit liquor and intoxicants, in the last four months in the district, an official said.

The police have registered as many as 982 cases under the Excise and NDPS Act out of which 102 accused of non-bailable cases were sent to jail. The Korba police started the awareness campaign 'Nijaat' against drugs, narcotics, illicit liquor and intoxicants in July this year. The campaign is being run under the guidance of DGP Ashok Juneja and IG Bilaspur Ratanlal Dangi.

Korba Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said, "A total of 1033 accused in 964 cases under excise Act have been arrested so far and 21 accused have been arrested in 18 cases under the NDPS Act. Besides, 2022 litres of liquor have been confiscated. Out of the total arrested accused in this campaign, a total of 102 accused in non-bailable cases have been sent to jail".

"In recent action, large quantities of ganja, intoxicating tablets, cough syrups, hookahs and eight motorcycles were also seized. Besides, action has been taken against the shopkeepers selling intoxicants in the restricted area near the school college under the COTPA Act," Singh said.

Singh further said, "We have been running this 'Nijaat'campaign for the last one and half years in the different districts of Chhattisgarh. In Korba district, we started this campaign in July this year. It is a very impactful campaign in which we take action, make people aware, held counselling sessions from professionals and organise various programs for de-addiction".

Apart from this, a total of 317 public awareness programs have been conducted in the district. The awareness campaign is being promoted through chariots, jingles, meetings, rallies etc. in haat bazaars, schools, colleges, functions and other religious events in the district. De-addiction cells are also under construction in the police stations of the district for counselling of drug addicts, SP Singh added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor