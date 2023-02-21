Chhattisgarh: NIA files chargesheet against accused in Modakpal 'exchange of fire' case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against an accused in a case that pertains to the exchange of fire between security forces and CPI (Maoist ) cadres and recovery of arms and ammunition in Chattisgarh's Bijapur.

The chargesheet has been filed in NIA Special Court, Jagdalpur, Chattisgarh.

The case was initially registered at Modakpal police station, Bijapur district and re-registered by NIA on October 19 last year.

Investigation revealed that an exchange of fire between security personnel (District Reserve Guard) and armed cadres of the proscribed terrorist organization CPI(Maoist) took place on August 7 last year, in the forest area along Bogla-Pangur villages.

Arms, ammunition, maoist literature and daily use items were recovered from the place of occurrence during the search operation by security forces. On the following day (August 8), one injured Maoist, Kawasi Ganga who was involved in the incident, was apprehended and arms, ammunition, hand grenades and detonators were recovered from his possession. He is a CPI (Maoist) member and was actively involved in the said exchange of fire, said NIA statement.

Arrested accused Kawasi Gagna alias Pandu, resident of Nukanpal in Bijapur has been charge-sheeted under relevant sections of the India Penal Code and Arms Act, 1959 and Explosive Substances Act, 1908 and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

Further investigations in the case are in progress.

( With inputs from ANI )

