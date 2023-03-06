Chhattisgarh: 'Police ki Pathshala' provides education to children in Naxal-hit Sukma

Displaying its commitment towards the society while simultaneously battling insurgents, police personnel in the Naxal-hit Sukma district of Chhattisgarh set up a 'Police ki Pathshala' to ensure basic education facilities to children in the conflict-hit area.

While Chhattisgarh is now recognized among developed states in terms of agriculture, business, health, education, and other sectors, several places in insurgency-hit districts of the state are still grappling for basic health and education facilities even after the several decades of independence and Naxal violence could be one of the reasons for this.

'Men-in-Khaki' are extensively battling against Naxalism to restore peace in Maoist hotbed Bastar division.

There are several police personnel undertaking their social responsibility and in the same direction, police personnel have established a school 'Police Ki Pathshala', wherein they teach students in their free time.

"A new camp was established near the State Highway-5 at Dabbamarka, which is a core Naxal area in the district, on February 12. With the inspiration of the camp's TI Bhavesh Shinde and other TI Shailendra Nag, the 'Police Ki Pathshala' has been set up in the camp for children in the area," said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.

"Officials posted in the camp are teaching children in this school," the officer added.

"The initiative has been taken under the campaign 'Puna Narkom' (a term coined in local Gondi dialect which means New Dawn)," said the SP, elaborating that "the school has been established with the help of minimum resources available to us.""After returning from anti-Naxal operations, the officials posted in the camp teach children in this school in their free time and make serious efforts to link them with education," SP Sharma said.According to the officer, due to Naxalism, the remote and restive areas of the district are facing a scarcity of schools and the government is taking concrete steps in this direction.

"Till a school with permanent infrastructure will come to this place, the force here will ensure the education of children through this temporary school for associating them with the mainstream of the society," SP Sharma said."It is our endeavour to educate as many children as possible so that this area can be made free from Naxalism," the SP added.

( With inputs from ANI )

