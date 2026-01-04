Chhattisgarh: Punjab National Bank ATM Robbery Attempt Foiled in Jashpur, Thieves Flee After Police Arrival

A major attempt to break into and steal a Punjab National Bank (PNB) ATM was foiled late last night due to the timely intervention of the Kunkuri police patrol. According to police sources, unknown criminals arrived at the ATM location in a pickup vehicle and first attempted to disable surveillance by spraying paint on the CCTV cameras installed at the site. After damaging the cameras, they tried to break open the ATM machine and remove it from the premises. However, before they could succeed, a police patrol team reached the spot during routine night patrolling. Sensing police presence, the criminals abandoned the attempt and fled the scene. While the ATM sustained partial damage, no cash was stolen. Police have registered a case and are examining nearby CCTV footage to identify the suspects. A search operation is underway, and further investigation continues.

In a similar news, unidentified thieves dismantled and stole an entire HDFC Bank Automated Teller Machine (ATM) from Odisha’s Jajpur district, The incident took place near Mainda Chhak under the Binjharpur police station limits late on January 1, when movement in the area was minimal due to New Year holidays. According to preliminary information, the miscreants broke into the standalone ATM kiosk, dismantled the machine, and transported it using a trolley auto-rickshaw, which was also reportedly stolen to facilitate their escape.

The theft was discovered early on January 2 after local residents noticed the damaged kiosk and alerted the police. The exact amount of cash inside the ATM at the time of the theft is yet to be confirmed. Officials said they are verifying replenishment records. Typically, ATMs in semi-rural locations may contain ₹5–10 lakh, depending on transaction volume. Visuals from the scene showed shattered glass, scattered debris, and an empty enclosure where the ATM once stood. A crowd gathered at the site as police cordoned off the area and began preliminary investigations. Sources at the Binjharpur police station said forensic teams are examining the site for fingerprints, tool marks, and CCTV footage from nearby establishments. Investigators suspect the involvement of an organised gang, given the logistical effort required to dismantle and move a heavy ATM unit.This is not the first such incident reported from Odisha. In 2019, an entire HDFC Bank ATM was stolen near Chandikhol, also in Jajpur district. Similar cases have been reported from Balasore and other parts of the state in recent years. The theft has caused inconvenience to local residents, many of whom rely on the ATM for daily cash withdrawals, government subsidies, and banking services. The nearest alternative ATM is several kilometres away.