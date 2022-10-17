Chhattisgarh: Sub Inspector injured in clash is 'out of danger'

Police Station Sub Inspector Rajesh Suryavanshi who sustained gun injuries after a clash between Maoist and police personnel, is presently completely out of danger and recovering, officials said on Sunday.

"Rajesh Suryavanshi was injured in an encounter that broke out between police personnel & Maoists on the Tarrem-Chinagelur road, under Tarrem Police Station in Bijapur district", informed IG Bastar P Sundarraj to ANI.

"On Sunday evening the police personnel went to the village Chinagelur under the Tarrem police station of Bijapur district for a patrol search, during which the Maoists opened fire on the police force. Police Sub Inspector Rajesh Suryavanshi suffered minor injuries in the said encounter", IG added.

"The injured Sub Inspector was rushed to the hospital and is in stable condition", Sundarraj added.

Earlier this month, a soldier of the Border Security Force (BSF) was injured in an IED blast near Markanar village under the Police Station limit of Koyalibeda in Chhattisgarh's Kanker.

"One BSF jawan was injured in an IED blast near Markanar village under Koylibeda PS limit," said Shalabh Sinha, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kanker.

Earlier on March 14, an Assistant Sub-Inspector rank officer of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed in a high-pressure improvised explosive device (IED) blast attack by Naxals in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh, which is within the 3 Km of ITBP's Sonpur camp.

Notably, further information is awaited and the search is going on in the area by Cobra special forces and STF.

( With inputs from ANI )

