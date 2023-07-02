Chhattisgarh: Three dead in road accident in Korba

Korba (Chattisgarh) [India], July 2 : Three people died in a road accident in Korba district on Saturday night after a speeding car collided with a heavy vehicle coming from the front.

The incident happened at the bridge of the newly constructed Darri Dam in the Darri police station area. The deceased include 28-year-old Yash Goyal resident of Korba, 22-year-old Deepak Singh, a resident of Ratakhar and 28-year-old Rupesh Goyal, a resident of DDM Road.

ASI Lalit Jaiswal posted at Darri police station said, "As soon as the information about the incident was received, I reached the spot. The dead bodies have been identified. The relatives of the deceased have been informed."

The dead bodies have been sent to the district hospital for postmortem. Further investigation is underway.

