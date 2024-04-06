Chhattisgarh: Three Naxalites Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in Bijapur Along Telangana Border

Three Naxalites were killed down in an encounter of fire with security forces in a dense forest in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district bordering Telangana on Saturday, April 6.

The gunfight took place in Pujari Kanker forest along the interstate border when a team of Greyhounds, Telangana’s elite anti-Naxal force, was out on an operation.

Chhattisgarh | Three Naxalites were killed in an Anti-Naxal operation led by Telangana's Greyhounds with auxiliary support of Chhattisgarh Police in the Karriguta forests of Pujari Kanker on the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. Bodies of the Naxalites and weapons were recovered… — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2024

A senior police official told the news agency PTI that a team of Chhattisgarh police was also present in the area to extend auxiliary support to the Greyhounds team.

“Three Naxalites were killed in the gunfight and weapons were also recovered from the spot,” the official said.



A search operation is still underway in the area, he added. Earlier this week, at least 13 Naxalites including three women were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district.