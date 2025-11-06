Chhattisgarh’s healing hand behind women's World Cup-winning Indian team to receive reward

Raipur, Nov 6 The Chhattisgarh government has announced a Rs 10 lakh honorarium for Akanksha Satyavanshi, the 29-year-old physiotherapist whose behind-the-scenes brilliance played a pivotal role in India’s triumphant ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 campaign.

Hailing from Durg, Akanksha was the silent strength behind the squad’s fitness and recovery, ensuring peak performance throughout the gruelling tournament.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai hailed her as “Chhattisgarh’s daughter who healed a nation’s dreams,” celebrating her contribution as “incomparable” in a heartfelt X post by the CMO.

“Her success proves our state’s talent is now the nation’s pride in every field,” he wrote, inspiring young athletes across tribal heartlands and beyond.

In his official statement, the Chief Minister added, “The Indian women's cricket team's historic World Cup victory has made the entire nation proud. In this prestigious achievement, Akanksha Satyavanshi has brought glory to the country on the international stage through her unmatched dedication to athlete fitness and recovery. Recognising her service and excellence, the state government will felicitate her with ₹10 lakh.”

India’s landmark victory came on November 2 under the floodlights of Bengaluru, where Harmanpreet Kaur lifted the trophy after a thrilling eight-wicket win over South Africa. Yet behind every sprint and boundary was Akanksha’s quiet mastery -- taping strained hamstrings, crafting recovery protocols, and guiding players through fatigue and injury.

Akanksha’s journey began in Durg and led her to a premier sports physiotherapy institute in Pune.

She joined the BCCI’s support staff in 2022, quickly becoming indispensable with her expertise in biomechanics and injury prevention. Her swift 48-hour rehab plan for Smriti Mandhana, who injured her ankle in the semi-final, ensured the star batter was match-ready for the final.

The Rs 10 lakh reward is expected to help Akanksha establish a sports rehab clinic in Raipur, aimed at training rural physiotherapists. “I want every village girl to believe she can stand on a global stage,” she said in a video call from the team bus, her voice echoing the spirit of a new generation of changemakers.

