Chhindwara Children Deaths: Deputy CM Calls Incident ‘Tragic,’ Confirms CDSCO Investigation Underway

On the recent deaths of children due to contaminated cough syrup, Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla said that initial tests on three medicines did not reveal any toxic substances. However, a report on the syrup from a Tamil Nadu factory, received late at night, confirmed the presence of 48.6% diethylene glycol, a highly banned chemical. Following this revelation, the syrup was immediately banned across Madhya Pradesh, the largest stockist in Jabalpur was sealed, and the sale of the medicine was suspended pending further investigation. Shukla added that the doctor who prescribed the syrup has been arrested, and an FIR has been filed against the Tamil Nadu manufacturer. He said the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) has taken serious cognisance of the matter, and legal action against the factory is underway. Overall, this is a very tragic incident. Innocent children have died due to negligence. Investigation is ongoing, the Deputy CM remarked.

The deaths of 14 children across Chhindwara and nearby districts have been linked to the consumption of Coldrif syrup, manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceuticals and distributed in Madhya Pradesh through Kataria Pharmaceuticals. Initial laboratory tests confirmed that the implicated batch contained the toxic chemical diethylene glycol, which can cause kidney failure and multi-organ damage.

Authorities have seized 433 bottles of Coldrif syrup, while 222 bottles already sold are being traced. District Collector Sheelendra Singh confirmed that the deaths occurred between September 4 and early October, but no new cases have been reported in recent days. The administration has issued advisories for doctors and parents, urging caution in prescribing and consuming syrups, and advising consultation only with certified medical practitioners.

The CDSCO has launched inspections in six states, focusing on 19 drug manufacturing units, while the Union Health Ministry issued a national advisory restricting the use of certain paediatric cough syrups. The Madhya Pradesh government has directed all drug inspectors to seize remaining stocks of Coldrif syrup and ensure strict monitoring of similar medicines across the state.