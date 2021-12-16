Chidambaram slams Centre over vacant posts in central univ, IITs, IIMs

A day after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed the Rajya Sabha that over 10,000 teachers' posts are vacant in Central Universities, IITs and IIMs, Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram slammed the central government, saying that this is a "year-end gift from the government.

Former Finance Minister Chidambaram tweeted, "Another year-end gift from the Modi government: There are over 10,000 teaching posts vacant in central universities, IITs and IIMs. Of these 4126 are reserved for SC, ST and OBC".

In the second tweet, he said, "We thought teaching through teachers is their primary objective I wonder what these institutions do without sufficient teachers."

In a written response, Pradhan told the Upper House, "6,535 full-time teaching posts in central universities, 403 in 20 IIMs and 3,876 in 23 IITs were vacant."

