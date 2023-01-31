Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran says, We don't have to speak of pandemic recovery anymore

Chief Economic Advisor Dr V Anantha Nageswaran said that India does not need to speak of pandemic recovery anymore, as the recovery of the economy is complete.

Recovery of the economy is complete; non-banking and corporate sectors now have healthy balance sheets, hence, we don't have to speak of pandemic recovery anymore, we have to look ahead to the next phase, he added.

Once the global shocks of the pandemic and Russian-Ukraine conflict resulting in spike of commodity crises fade away, economy poised to grow faster, he said further.