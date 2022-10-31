Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar wants social media platforms to play proactive role in flagging fake news

A proactive approach by social media platforms to counter fake news will facilitate credible electoral outcomes that will help preserve freedoms, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said.

Addressing an international conference of election management bodies here, Kumar said social media platforms do proclaim that they have content display policies, but they also have the "algorithm power" in play, according to a statement issued by the Election Commission (EC), PTI reported.

More early or deeper red flagging of fake news based on known modus operandi and genres is not an unfair expectation from the election management bodies, he underscored.

Kumar said such a proactive approach to counter fake news will facilitate credible electoral outcomes that will help preserve the ‘freedoms’ which the social media platforms require to thrive.

The CEC said free, fair, inclusive, accessible and inducement-free elections being a cornerstone of democratic polity are also a pre-condition to the peace and developmental dividends.

Addressing the conference, US Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Jones said the India-US relationship is most consequential. According to the statement, she said the partnership is growing stronger to address global challenges and cooperate to bring peace, security and prosperity across the world.