Child lifting racket busted in B’luru: 4 held, 20-day-old baby rescued

Bengaluru, Nov 27 Karnataka Police busted a child lifting gang in Bengaluru and arrested four persons including three women in RR Nagar locality on Monday.

The police have rescued a 20-day-old baby boy from the clutches of the gang.

The arrested persons have been identified as Kannan Ramaswamy, Murugeshwari, Hemalatha and Sharanya.

The accused had come in a Red coloured Swift car to sell the baby near the Raja Rajeshwari temple. However, the City Central Crime Branch police, acting on a tip off, caught them red-hand while they were selling the baby.

The accused have been arrested and are being grilled by the police to find out from where they lifted the baby, who they were planning to sell for a hefty amount when they were caught.

The police said that the accused revealed that one Mahalaxmi had taken money for the baby.

RR Nagar police have registered a case and a probe is on, however, more details are yet to emerge regarding the incident.

