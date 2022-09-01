Chinooks used by IAF do not have any problems: Boeing India president

Chinooks used by the Indian Air Force (IAF) are 'absolutely fine' and do not have any problems, the top executive at Boeing India said on Thursday, after the US Army grounded its fleet of CH-47 helicopters because of a risk of engine fires.

"IAF contacted our engineers after incidents were reported in the US and have been informed that there is no impact on the helicopter operated by the Indian forces," Salil Gupte, president of Boeing India said in an exclusive interview with ANI.

As per reports from the US media, the US military grounded its fleet of CH-47 Chinook helicopters after engine fires were reported from some of them.

Wall Street Journal quoted US Army officials stating that they were aware of a small number of engine fires with the helicopters, and the incidents didn't result in any injuries or deaths.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has sought details from American-based defence manufacturer Boeing on Wednesday about the reasons behind the grounding of the US Army's entire fleet of Chinook helicopters.

The IAF operates its fleet of 15 of Boeing-made Chinook helicopters which were acquired from the US and inducted into the service in March 2019.

"Indian Air Force Chinook helicopter fleet is still operational. India has sought details of the reasons which have led to the grounding of the entire fleet of US Army's Chinook CH-47 helicopters because of a risk of engine fires," Government officials told ANI.

The Indian fleet of Chinook choppers is based out of Chandigarh for operations in the north while another unit is located in Assam for taking care of the northeastern areas.

