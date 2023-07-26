Chirag Paswan comes out in support of Modi, targets Nitish Kumar

Days, after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become nervous due to the opposition unity meetings and new alliance name INDIA, Chirag Paswan, the president of Lok Janshakti Party Ram Vilash (LJPR) on Wednesday hit out at him. "Nitish Kumar is saying that PM Narendra Modi should speak on Manipur. I want to ask him why are you so concerned about it? You should speak on the Begusarai incident, people died due to hooch tragedy in Masrakh and massacres in Arrah happened," Paswan said.

"Whenever we ask you on these lines, you said that you do not know those incidents or you have a pet statement of 'Dikhwa Lete Hai'. Respected chief minister, those who are having houses made of glass, do not throw stones on others (Jiske Ghar Sheeshe Ke Hote Hai Wo Dusro Par Pathar Nahi Feka Karte Hai)," Paswan said.Earlier, Nitish Kumar while reacting to the statement of PM Narendra Modi on INDIA name, said that he (PM Modi) is jittery after opposition meetings. Earlier, after nearly three years after breaking away from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA), Chirag Paswan, who heads one faction of his late father Ram Vilas Paswan’s Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), announced his formal return to the coalition, and said that his party, the LJP (Ramvilas), will be contesting the next Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the BJP. The Lok Janshakti Party had plunged into a crisis in June 2021 when five of its six Lok Sabha MPs rebelled against Paswan and told Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla that they have chosen Paras as the party’s leader in Parliament. The move was effectively a coup against Paswan, who is the sixth LJP MP. Birla had accepted Paras as the floor leader of the LJP in the Lower House. Following this party was split into two – Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) and Paras-led Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party.