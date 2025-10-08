Chirag Paswan Thanks PM Modi for Remembering His Father Ram Vilas Paswan on Death Anniversary

PM Narendra Modi, paid homage to late politician Ram Vilas Paswan and remembered him on his death anniversary. He said Paswan Ji was an an outstanding leader, fully devoted to empowering the poor and dedicated to building a strong and developed India. While responding to PM Modi's tweet, Chirag Paswan Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJP) and his son has thanked Modi for his great words for his father.

Chirag retweeted Narendra Modi's post and said, "Respected Prime Minister Ji, heartfelt thanks to you for paying tribute to Papa with your beautiful words."

In a post on X, the Prime Minister wrote: “I pay homage to my very dear friend and one of India’s tallest leaders, Shri Ram Vilas Paswan Ji, on his Punya Tithi. He was an outstanding leader, fully devoted to empowering the poor and dedicated to building a strong and developed India. I am fortunate to have worked with him so closely over the years. I greatly miss his insights on several issues.”

Ram Vilas Paswan, remembered for his lifelong commitment to social welfare and inclusive development, left an enduring legacy in Indian politics.