Choose between Cong’s communal violence, BJP’s security’ says, Amit Shah during Gujarat visit

The people of Gujarat have to choose between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who made the state safe, and the Congress, who plunged it into communal violence, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Monday while addressing an election rally in Gir Somnath district.Shah on Monday held rallies at Jam Khambhalia in Dwarka, Kodinar in Gir Somnath, Mangrol in Junagadh and later in the evening at Bhuj, Kutch.

“Remember, you have to choose between Narendra Modi and the BJP government, who made Gujarat safe and Congress who plunged Gujarat into communal violence. Gujarat’s development was stalled due to communal violence (during the Congress rule),” he said at Kodinar.“During the Congress’s rule, out of 365 days, around 250 days were spent in curfew and hundreds of dead bodies were received. During the Congress time, the entire coastal belt of Saurashtra was flourishing with smuggling,” the home minister said.“The BJP at the time formed ‘Gunda virodhi samities’ everywhere. After the BJP came to power where did these ‘Gunda’ vanish from Saurashtra, nobody knows. Today the entire coastal belt is secure, safe and clean,” he added.

While speaking at Dwarka, Shah said, “In 2005, Narendra Modi sat on a fast for forcing the the UPA central government to raise the Narmada dam heighto utilise hundreds of liters of water, which was wasted, through the SAUNI scheme. The Congress’s entire strength lies in casteism and in caste based politics. During Congress’s rule in the state, the industries in Gujarat were dying, but after the BJP came to power the industrial growth was resurrected.”“After the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi ,there has been peace in the Jammu and Kashmir. Before that, during the 10 years of Sonia-Manmohan Singh government, any ‘Alia Maliya or Jamalia’ from Pakistan used to enter our borders and behead are soldiers and ‘Mauni Baba’ didn’t utter a word. Within 10 days of the Pulwama attack, our PM Narendra Modi ordered an air strike,” he said.