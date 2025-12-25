Christmas celebrated with traditional zeal and fervour across Northeast

Kohima/Aizawl, Dec 25 Christmas was celebrated with traditional zeal, fervour and deep religious devotion across the Northeastern states on Thursday, especially in the Christian-majority states of Mizoram, Nagaland and Meghalaya, where prayers for peace and prosperity were offered in hundreds of churches across the region.

To commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ, churches of various denominations held special prayers and services.

Churches, government and private installations, homes, shops, parks, graveyards, and streets were lit up with colourful lights, flowers, and Christian motifs during the past few days.

Governors and Chief Ministers of all the northeastern states greeted the people on the occasion. Nagaland, Mizoram, Meghalaya, and other northeastern states transformed as Christmas masses were conducted and thousands of buildings comprising government and private were lit up beautifully since Monday.

Traditional community feasts are organised on the second day to mark the significance of the occasion. Cutting across religious and party lines, leaders, members of various political parties and people from all walks of life enjoy the celebrations and take part in numerous events.

Christmas was also being celebrated in Assam, Tripura, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim with the participation of non-Christians and people belonging to other religions of all ages and all walks of life.

Children and young members of local churches performed group songs and special Christmas-related performances conveying messages of love, peace and joy. In Mizoram, traditional congregational singing services, known locally as ‘Zaikhawm’, were also held following church services. Christmas-related celebrations began on Wednesday evening, locally called ‘Urlawk zan’, during which devotion services, dedication programmes and congregational singing were organised by churches.

The Roman Catholic Church also held midnight mass on Christmas Eve. Most churches in Mizoram observe Christmas for two days; the duration of the celebrations sometimes extends to a week, depending on local convenience.

The customary high tea, known as ‘Thingpui ruai’, was served on Thursday, while community feasts, an integral part of Christmas celebrations, will be arranged on Friday by most churches, including the Mizoram Presbyterian Church and the Baptist Church. Some indigenous churches, however, began the community feasts on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Mizoram celebrated the centenary of the arrival of Christianity in 1994. The mountainous state observes Christmas, combining religious devotion and traditional practices. Notwithstanding influences of western-style celebrations, the Mizo people, who dominate the state, maintained their customs rooted in their historic traditions.

However, some Christian denominations, including the Seventh-day Adventist Church, do not observe Christmas. Mizoram Governor General Vijay Kumar Singh (Retd) on Thursday attended the Christmas celebration service at the Central Church of the Baptist Church of Mizoram (BCM) in Aizawl.

Extending the Christmas greetings to the people of Mizoram, the Governor, while addressing the congregation, emphasised that Christmas exemplifies a humble life and brings light to the world, fostering hope among humanity.

Highlighting the importance of actions over mere words, he stated that the festival is an occasion to demonstrate love through deeds.

The Governor further noted that Christmas consistently promotes peace and harmony. Extending his best wishes for the upcoming New Year, he urged the people of Mizoram to move forward with hope, love, and faith.

As part of this year’s Christmas celebrations, a joyful Christmas Carol Service was held on the evening of December 19, at Lok Bhavan, organised in collaboration with the Aizawl West-I Area Masihi Sangati.

Along with extending formal Christmas and New Year greetings and messages of goodwill to the people of Mizoram, Lok Bhavan was also opened to the public on December 24, 25, and 26, and again on January 1, 2, and 3 as part of the New Year celebrations.

Border state Mizoram is known for its vibrant Christmas, with its own unique blend of religious devotion and traditional fervour, while December is always a special month in the border state due to Christmas.

Various Church bodies, non-government organisations, including the influential apex civil society Young Mizo Association (YMA) and individuals have donated gifts to the poor and the needy.

State governments in three Christian-dominated states -- Nagaland, Mizoram, and Meghalaya -- have announced holidays for several days to enable the people to take part in the festivities. Nagaland is embracing the occasion with a blend of religious reverence and festive spirit.

Towns and villages alike are aglow with decorative lights, and homes are adorned with Christmas decorations as people commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

Many churches held midnight masses on Christmas Eve that set the tone for the joyous occasion. The sound of bells ringing and carols filling the air echoed the praise of Lord Jesus, as worshippers gathered in solemn reverence.

Dressed in their best attire, people flocked to churches of different denominations for community worship and singing of hymns on Thursday morning. Delectable feasts are being prepared to regale the Naga spirit and partake in traditional community feasts.

Exchange of greetings and gifts, and visits to friends and dear ones are marking the celebration, while some are expressing their goodwill by visiting the houses of people with less privilege.

Churches are decorated with full-scale decorations, villages, towns, and offices are decorated with Christmas trees, while carols echo in all nooks and corners of the state. Christmas symbolises 'giving' and fosters the spirit of peace and unity.

Greeting people, Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio in a post on his X handle said: “May this Christmas fill our hearts with peace and our homes with joy. May the message of Jesus Christ guide our lives and strengthen our hope. Wishing everyone a merry and blessed Christmas.”

Churches, important installations, streets, homes, towns, and even trees were decorated with colourful lights and other decorative materials in Meghalaya too.

Besides a large number of tourists, a huge number of people from outside the state gather in Meghalaya, while hotel rooms are booked months in advance. The hill state’s picturesque beauty, along with festive colourful decorations, adds a special charm to the place, which is hardly seen anywhere else.

Hotel rooms in and around Shillong, including at popular spots such as Police Bazaar, Laitumkhrah and Upper Shillong, have been fully booked for weeks. Homestays and guesthouses in areas such as Mawphlang, Sohra, and Umiam are also doing brisk business on the occasion.

In Manipur, the Kuki-Zo Council (KZC), the apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribal community in Manipur, said that for the past two years, Kuki-Zo people have been denied the joy and peace of celebrating Christmas in its true spirit due to the prolonged ethnic conflict and the immense suffering it has caused.

“During the ethnic violence, homes were destroyed, families displaced, lives lost, and our collective spirit was tested in ways never imagined,” KZC Chairman Henlianthang Thanglet said in a statement.

He said that this year, as the atmosphere is relatively more conducive, he encourages people to spend this Christmas with their loved ones and families-sharing love, warmth, and compassion, which are the very essence of Christmas.

“However, even as we celebrate, we must not forget the reality we continue to face. We are still at war. Justice has not yet been delivered to the Kuki-Zo people. No agreement, settlement, or understanding has been reached to address our rightful political aspirations and the injustices inflicted upon us. The struggle is far from over,” the KZC leader said.

He urged every Kuki-Zo individual to remain vigilant, steadfast, and united. More than six million Christians live in Mizoram, Nagaland, and Meghalaya, while a significant number live in the other Northeastern states of Manipur, Tripura, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, and Sikkim.

Assam Rifles also celebrated the festival of Christmas with locals at Agartala and Radhanagar in Tripura, Lokra in Assam and Kaimai, Borobekera and Jiribam in Manipur, maintaining its deep-rooted bonds with the people and commitment towards fostering peace, goodwill and communal harmony in the region.

A defence spokesman said that personnel of Assam Rifles actively participated in celebrations by extending greetings, prayers and carol singing.

They also distributed cakes and gifts, spreading the spirit of love, compassion and togetherness that defines the festival of Christmas.

Residents expressed heartfelt appreciation and thanked Assam Rifles for joining them in the celebrations, terming the gesture as a symbol of unity and friendship beyond duty.

