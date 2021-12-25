Christmas: Midnight mass held at Kochi church with limited gathering amid COVID-19

The ceremonial midnight mass on the occasion of Christmas was held at St. Thomas Mount, headquarters of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Only a limited number of people were allowed to attend the mass to curb the transmission of COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, Kerala has not imposed any restrictions on Christmas celebrations.

The church was beautifully decorated in hues of green and red. Bishops were seen donning red and white robes.

The midnight mass was led by Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop of the Syro-Malabar Church.

Major Archbishop delivered a Christmas message to the people.

"There are still people today who work for the plans of evil. The world is full of stories of men who are planning ugly projects. We need to beware of such people. There are still human beings among us who are cruelly replacing the world that begs for truth, justice, love and mercy. That is when conflicts, conflicts and wars arise in the world and personal animosities and hatreds arise in the society," the Major Archbishop said.

"Unrest and division are rampant in society. The Savior called on the world to stand up for good, for this conflict,for this struggle between good and evil. We celebrate the birth of that Savior. The unsettled family, church, and community do not belong to Christ," he added.

Christmas is being widely celebrated across the country with much fervour.

Midnight mass was held at several churches in Goa, Maharashtra, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, West Bengal, Karnataka following COVID protocols.

Christmas is celebrated every year on December 25 and marks the birth of Jesus Christ. It is commemorated by the Christian community and others across the globe by singing carols and exchanging gifts, as the festival aims to spread the message of peace and prosperity.

( With inputs from ANI )

