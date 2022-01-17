Circle officer booked on rape charge in Patna

Patna, Jan 17 A circle officer in Patna has been booked on charges of raping a woman for the last four years, an official said here on Monday.

The woman alleged that she came in contact with Raghuveer Prasad four years ago when he was posted in Bettiah.

"Prasad initially established himself as a father figure and came close to me. Then he established physical relationship with me. He also made videos of the sexual acts and was blackmailing me," the victim said.

"He also promised marriage and verbally gave me the status of wife," she said.

"On Saturday, he called me to Bakhtiyarpur in Patna where he is currently posted. Prasad then took me shopping in a mall where he snatched my mobile phone, wallet and other valuables. He also beat me," she alleged.

Meanwhile, Prasad alleged that she set his official vehicle on fire outside the mall. The victim, however, denied the charges.

As the government vehicle was burnt, Chandrashekher Singh, the District Magistrate of Patna, directed the officials for a thorough probe into the matter.

The SHO of Bhaktiyarpur said: "An FIR has been registered against Raghuveer Prasad. We have also registered a cross FIR against a woman on the charge of setting a government vehicle on fire. The complaint was lodged by Prasad. Further investigation is on."

