CISF man saves Delhi Metro woman passenger in dangerous position

New Delhi, Jan 9 A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official saved a woman, standing too close to the edge of a platform at a Delhi Metro station even as a metro train was coming, by pulling her back in time, officials said on Monday.

The incident was reported from the Red Line's Arthala Metro Station on Saturday evening.

According to a senior CISF official, Inspector Sanjeev Kumar Sharma noticed a woman passenger who was standing dangerously close to the edge of the platform.

"In the meantime, a metro train heading towards Rithala was approaching the platform. Inspector Sharma tried to warn the woman, but due to close proximity to the approaching train and ensuing noise, she could not listen to the warning," said the official.

Sharma then swiftly acted, pulling the woman away from the edge of the tracks towards the platform to save her.

"Thereafter, the said passenger was asked for any assistance upon which she denied and thanked the CISF Inspector for saving her life, and boarded the metro," the official added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor