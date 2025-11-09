Civic bodies working extra time after SC order on stray dogs

Chennai, Nov 9 The Supreme Court's recent directive mandating the removal of stray dogs from public spaces such as hospitals, colleges, bus depots, and railway stations within eight weeks has placed civic authorities under intense pressure.

The order stipulates that sterilised animals must be moved to designated shelters, with fenced premises and nodal officers ensuring they do not return to these areas.

However, municipal officials said that the deadline is unrealistic due to inadequate infrastructure and funding.

Chennai, for instance, currently lacks dedicated shelters for stray dogs. Plans to construct six shelters in collaboration with the state animal welfare board are still in the early stages and may take several months to complete.

Ten new Animal Birth Control Centres are expected to be ready only by December, while two exclusive facilities for rabies-affected and aggressive dogs are being planned at Perungudi and Madhavaram.

Authorities say that while sterilisation and vaccination drives are operational, no funds have been sanctioned for housing or long-term care of captured dogs.

With thousands of strays roaming city streets, the logistics of relocating them in a short span appear nearly impossible.

Public institutions have begun exploring temporary measures. Major government hospitals in Chennai, including those in Egmore and Kilpauk, are considering physical barriers to prevent dog entry.

With daily footfall exceeding a thousand, officials pointed out that open perimeters and multiple entry points make enforcement a major challenge.

Some hospitals are looking at trench gates or bollards as preventive measures. The problem is even more acute at busy transport hubs.

At Chennai Central railway station, stray dogs continue to roam on the platforms, often accompanying homeless individuals who sleep on-site.

Overflowing garbage bins and food waste exacerbate the issue.

Similarly, at the Koyambedu bus terminus, packs of dogs chase passengers and vehicles, with reports of aggressive behaviour near certain platforms.

Animal welfare organisations expressed concern, saying that shifting street dogs to shelters could lead to overcrowding and poor conditions.

They argue that sterilised and vaccinated dogs are best left in their familiar surroundings, as forced relocation could disrupt their social structure and create fresh challenges elsewhere.

