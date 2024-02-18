Civil Aviation Ministry Mandates Prompt Delivery: Airlines Instructed to Ensure Luggage Arrives within 30 Minutes

The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has issued a directive requiring airlines to ensure the prompt delivery of passengers’ luggage within 30 minutes of a flight's arrival at an airport. This directive, aimed at improving passenger satisfaction, comes in response to reported delays in baggage retrieval following flight landings.

BCAS Directive for Timely Baggage Delivery In an official statement released on Sunday, BCAS underscored the importance of timely baggage delivery and urged airlines to implement necessary measures to meet this requirement by February 26. The directive, issued on February 16, applies to seven major airlines: Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, SpiceJet, Vistara, AIX Connect, and Air India Express.

As part of the Service Quality Requirements outlined in the Operation, Management, and Delivery Agreement (OMDA), airlines are mandated to ensure that the last piece of baggage is delivered within 30 minutes of the flight’s arrival.According to BCAS, the OMDA requires the first piece of baggage to reach the baggage belt within 10 minutes of the aircraft engine being shut off, with the last bag following suit within 30 minutes. Continued monitoring and compliance efforts are underway to ensure airlines adhere to these standards and enhance overall passenger satisfaction.