Civilian injured by militants in J&K's Bijbehara

Srinagar, Feb 24 Militants fired at and injured a civilian in Bijbehara town of J&K's Anantnag district on Friday, police said.

Police said militants fired at a civilian identified as Asif Ali Ganai in Hassanpora area of Bijbehara.

"He was shifted to hospital in Bijbehara town for treatment. The area has been surrounded for searches," police said.

