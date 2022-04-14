Civilian shot by terrorists in J&K's Kulgam district, succumbs
By IANS | Published: April 14, 2022 06:39 AM2022-04-14T06:39:02+5:302022-04-14T06:55:07+5:30
Srinagar, April 14 A civilian, who was allegedly shot and injured by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K)'s Kulgam district, succumbed in the hospital, police officials said.
The civilian was allegedly shot on Wednesday evening and died on the same day.
The J&K Police said, "Satish Singh, a local Rajput belonging to Pombay Kakran village, who was shot and injured by militants yesterday evening, has succumbed to critical injuries".
Doctors at the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Srinagar, where the injured civilian was admitted for treatment, said the civilian had gunshot injury in the head and had finally succumbed.
