CJI Chandrachud inaugurates SC sports, cultural event to promote physical, mental well-being of staff

New Delhi [India], April 19 : The Chief Justice of India, Dr Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, inaugurated the Supreme Court Sports, Cultural and Other Events-2023 on Wednesday.

The Court is orgsing 12 sports and nine cultural events in which 970 court employees will be participating.

Speaking on the occasion, CJI stated that the purpose behind orgsing the sports and cultural events is to encourage a "holistic pattern of living" for the staff and to promote their physical and mental well-being.

The CJI also mentioned some of the welfare measures being planned for the staff including a bigger and better-equipped creche, a training centre, and a staff library among others.

The CJI in his address also referred to his recent administrative decisions to change the nomenclatures of certain designated posts such as "Jamadar" to "supervisor" as they reflected a colonial mindset, having no place in modern society.

Inaugurating the events, CJI Chandrachud encouraged the women staff members to participate in the upcoming sports events, emphasising that they are no less than their men counterparts.

CJI also distributed tracksuits for the events to select staff members, including persons with disabilities.

The event was inaugurated by striking carom by the CJI.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor