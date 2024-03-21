CJI DY Chandrachud Inaugurates Accessibility Help Desk and Media Enclosure at Supreme Court Premises

The Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud, inaugurated facilities at the Supreme Court premises in Delhi on Thursday, March 21. The CJI first inaugurated the Accessibility Help Desk and later introduced a Media Enclosure in the apex court premises in the National Capital.

The Accessibility Help Desk on the Supreme Court premises will help people with special needs, not just the differently abled but senior citizens, pregnant women, and all those people who require special assistance, CJI said during the inauguration event.

#WATCH | Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud inaugurates Accessibility Help Desk in Supreme Court premises in Delhi pic.twitter.com/EpgqAmYLgn — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

Speaking to the media Chandrachud said, "Now, we have a one-stop facility where all the services will be available. This is just the beginning, we are implementing the other recommendations made by the committee which consists of experts and stakeholders."

Chief Justice of India while speaking to media said, "I hope that this will be a much-needed welcome facility for the media. We have a large contingent of the media which reports the proceedings of the Supreme Court which are matters of public interest. I was always worried about the fact that the camerapersons have no place to sit. I hope this will be a special facility where all of you can sit, and do your work without being exposed to the elements like the heat of the summer or rain."

#WATCH | Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud also inaugurated a Media Enclosure in the Supreme Court premises today



"I hope that this will be a much-needed welcome facility for the media. We have a large contingent of the media which reports the proceedings of the Supreme… pic.twitter.com/GZSXnvHfeh — ANI (@ANI) March 21, 2024

According to the CJI, Media Enclosure, is a much needed facility for media persons in a top cout premisess. He said, "I was always worried about the fact that the camerapersons have no place to sit."