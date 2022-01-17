CJI expresses displeasure over lawyers using mobile phones for virtual hearing

The Chief Justice of India (CJI) on Monday expressed displeasure over lawyers attending virtual hearings through their mobile phones as the devices make it difficult for judges to hear or see advocates during the hearings.

CJI Ramana asked advocates to use laptops and desktops while appearing in matters through video conferencing before the court and avoid using mobile phones.

"These counsels appear through their mobile phones and they are not visible. I think we have to ban this mobile business. This has been happening since morning itself, we are exhausted in 10 cases. Please understand, lawyers practising in Supreme Court, High Court, what's the problem? Why can't you use an IPad, laptop, desktop or something?" CJI remarked.

The CJI Bench said it has been facing difficultly in hearing or seeing the advocates when they appear through mobile phones.

Before rising from the Bench, the CJI told the court staff, "You please ask counsels to use desktops or laptops, and not mobile phones. We are facing a lot of problems. Don't disconnect but tell them there is a problem in hearing through mobile phones."

In view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, the apex court on January 2 decided to shift to the virtual system of hearings from January 3 for two weeks in view of the rising Omicron variant of COVID-19 cases.

Suspending the physical and hybrid option of the hearing, the apex court decided to shift to complete virtual hearing for two weeks.

A statement issued by the top court, which had started physical hearings from October 7, said the arrangement of the virtual proceedings shall continue for two weeks.

By another circular, the top court judges decided to work from their residential offices.

( With inputs from ANI )

