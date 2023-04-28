CJI inaugurates two e-platforms for sharing bail orders, to contest traffic challans virtually

New Delhi [India], April 28 : The Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday inaugurated two e-platforms for sharing bail orders and virtual courts to contest traffic challans virtually. These two projects have been launched by the Delhi High Court.

During his inaugural address, CJI Chandrachud said, "It's virtually raining new initiatives at the Delhi HC for which I must congratulate the CJ and his able allies, especially Justice Shakhder.

"Each of these initiatives is close to my heart, like the proximity of the HC and SC. Each module is significant in its own way, " the CJI added.

During his address, he also shared some statistics of traffic violations and said that 1, 77, 87,000 challans were issued and a total fine was Rs 249.51 crores. He praised the Delhi judiciary by saying, "Truly amazing work by the High Court and Delhi Judiciary. We are now roping in contested cases as well. I hope this will help citizens."

He also expressed his concern over the non-implementation of bail orders. He said, " Day after day I have cases under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, where orders have not been complied with or premature release applications have not been processed. Most of those people are poor and marginalised."

He also said that we are with these modules not only monitoring but also ensuring compliance. from the time the judges sign an order till its implementation.

" We need to take this initiative all over the country, I am sure it will be replicated," he added.

He also spoke on the development undertaken by the judiciary and said that we have now taken technology to a new level. When I was in High Court, it was rudimentary, like digital display boards. Now we have come far ahead.

He also admired the central government and emphasised the adequate deployment of funds it provides. He said that the Union government has supported us with funds, and High Couts have to ensure the same is adequately deployed. The ball is now on the court to ensure the funds released are effectively deployed.

He also spoke about the initiative and projects started by the Supreme Court like live streaming of proceedings, and translations of judgement in the Indian language.

This inaugural program was graced by the Chief Justice of Delhi High Court Satish Chandra Sharma, Justice Rajiv Shakdhar, Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva, Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav, Justice Sanjiv Narula, Justice Talwant Singh, Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora, Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar and other officers virtually the program was hosted by joint registrar Abhilash Malhotra.

Two video representations based on the projects were also played during the program.

Chief Justice, of Delhi High Court, Satish Chandra Sharma in his keynote address said that these Digital courts will enable violators to file their fines and contest their challans online.

The bail portal will help in avoiding delays in bail orders being communicated to the jail authorities, he added.

He also said," It is a Classic case of the use of technology to protect Fundamental Rights. We have moved from across to information to access to justice."

'Digital Courts for Contested Traffic Challans', and 'Bail Orders Sharing Module on the e-Prison platform have been launched by the Information Technology Committee, High Court of Delhi headed by Justice Rajiv Shakdher, the press release said.

Two Digital Courts for Contested Traffic Challans have been set up in East and North-East Districts, Karkardooma Courts, Delhi, it added.

The Digital Traffic Courts will adjudicate the challans contested on the Virtual Traffic Court and conduct its proceedings virtually including recording of evidence, hearing arguments etc as per the eFiling Rules of High Court of Delhi, 2021 and High Court of Delhi Rules for Video Conferencing for Courts, 2021.

The violators can now appear before the court through video conferencing and if convicted, can pay the fine online on the web portal https://pay.ecourts.gov.in. It is proposed to set up one digital traffic court in each District Court of Delhi.

To comply with the direction of the Supreme Court of India in the case of IN RE Policy Strategy for Grant of Bail, SMWP a 'Bail orders sharing module' on the e-Prison platform has been conceptualised and designed by the High Court of Delhi and developed by NIC-ICJS division in consultation with High Court of Delhi, Delhi State Legal Services Authority and Delhi Prison.

This module will provide a platform to the High Court and District Courts to share digitally signed bail orders to inmates/undertrials lodged in any prison in the country. E-Prison will also generate a list of cases where the prisoner is not released despite a grant of bail.

The release said that This mechsm will secure the rights of the prisoner and will help the Legal Service Authority to take appropriate steps. Delhi High Court is already providing the ICT facilities like e-Filing, e-Inspection, e-RTI etc.

The Digital Traffic Courts and Bail Orders Sharing Module: e-Prison will enhance the footprint of the digital ecosystem in the judiciary and will help in justice delivery at the doorstep of citizens, it is stated.

