CJI launched software 'FASTER' to transmit court orders swiftly

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on Thursday launched the 'Fast and Secured Transmission of Electronic Records' (FASTER), a digital platform to communicate interim orders, stay orders, bail orders etc of the apex court to the concerned authorities through a secured electronic communication channel.

He stressed the need for court orders passed by the higher judiciary to be safely transmitted without tinkering by third parties.

CJI Ramana along with Justices AM Khanwilkar, DY Chandrachud, and Hemant Gupta, and Chief Justices and Judges of High Courts was present at the online launch of the FASTER software.

'FASTER' was launched after the bench headed by CJI Ramana took suo motu cognizance of delay in the release of convicts even after granting of bail on grounds such as non-receipt or non-verification of judicial orders.

In that case, CJI had observed during the course of the hearing that "In this modern era of technology, why are we still looking at the skies for pigeons to deliver our orders?"

'FASTER' system has been developed on a war-footing by the Registry in collaboration with the NIC, stated a press release of the Supreme Court.

To reach all districts of India through this system, so far 73 Nodal Officers have been nominated at various levels.

All Nodal Officers have been connected through a specific judicial communication network JCN, by creating a secured pathway.

"A total of 1887 e-mail IDs are created for this system across the country. The FASTER Cell has been established in the Registry of the Supreme Court. It will transmit the Record of Proceedings or Orders related to bail and release passed by this Court to the concerned Nodal Officers and duty holders through e-mail," Supreme Court said in a statement.

For the purposes of authentication, the apex court said that all such Orders or Records of Proceedings would bear digital signatures of authorised Nodal Officers of the Supreme Court as well as Institutional digital signatures.

In this way, without loss of much time, such orders would be received by all concerned for necessary action at their end.

Speaking at the launch event CJI Ramana hoped that, in the near future, as part of the second phase of the project, the Supreme Court will be able to transmit all the records through this system dispensing altogether, with the need to share hard copies.

The CJI complimented the Secretary-General, Registrars, and officials of NIC for making this happen in a very short time. He also thanked the High Courts and various other authorities for their cooperation.

( With inputs from ANI )

