Class 1 boy rapes girl from playgroup

Muzaffarnagar (UP), April 16 A 10-year-old boy allegedly raped a three-year-old girl at a school in the district, said a police official on Sunday.

The girl has been sent for medical examination while the boy has been detained by the police.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the girl was taken to the roof of the school and allegedly raped by the boy on Saturday.

The minor boy is a student of Class 1, while the girl is a student of playgroup.



amita/uk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor