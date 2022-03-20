Clear sky in Delhi

New Delhi, March 20 Delhiites woke up to a clear sky on Sunday with a temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius recorded at 8.30 a.m.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 37 degrees Celsius and the minimum at 20.8 degrees.

As per the morning update, the city recorded relative humidity of 75 per cent and the wind was blowing in the west-southwesterly direction at a speed of 9.3 km per hour.

The national capital observed sunrise at 6.25 a.m. and the sun is likely to set at 6.32 p.m.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) said the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was 217 for PM10 and 108 for PM2.5.

As PM10 went over 100, the department has issued a 'moderate' health advisory which means that sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion and heavy outdoor work.

The PM2.5 level was under the 'poor' category.

Notably, Delhi has 36 monitoring stations that accurately record the levels of both particulate matters.

As per the latest update at 9.41 a.m., the other pollutants nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and ozone (O3) were recorded at 51 and 142, respectively.

The data for carbon monoxide (CO) was not available.

In the past 24 hours, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36.6 degrees Celsius and the minimum was 19.8 degrees.

