Cloudy sky in Rajasthan gives respite from heat

Jaipur, April 12 Rajasthan on Tuesday got some respite from the sweltering heat of the last few days where the mercury was crossing the 40 degrees Celsius level.

Cloudy skies were seen in many parts of the state due to the low intensity western disturbance, said a Met Department official adding: "There has been a drop in temperature, by two to four degrees Celsius."

Almost all districts of Rajasthan recorded temperature above 40 degrees Celsius on Monday while Sriganganagar was the hottest, at 45.4 degrees Celsius.

The Met office said: "Today, almost a month later, under the influence of a low intensity Western Disturbance, most parts of the state are presently cloudy. Due to this, the temperature will drop by two to four degrees Celsius. Also, on April 13, there is a possibility of sudden strong winds 30 to 40 kmph and drizzle with thunderstorm/dust storm at isolated places in the districts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions of western Rajasthan. However, the weather will remain mainly dry in the remaining divisions."

Meanwhile, the heat wave will revive from April 14 in both western and eastern Rajasthan and shall continue till April 16, said the department.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor