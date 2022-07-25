Cloudy sky, light rain likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, July 25 The Meteorological department on Monday forecast generally cloudy sky with light rain during the next 24 hours in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Weather is expected to remain generally cloudy with light rain at scattered places in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 21 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 16.8 and Gulmarg 13 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.

Drass in Ladakh region had 12.8 degrees, Leh 13.4 and Kargil 15 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu registered 25.1 degrees, Katra 23.2, Batote 19.2, Banihal 19.8 and Bhaderwah 20.3 as the minimum temperature.

