CM Arvind Kejriwal-Led AAP Govt Wins Trust Vote in Delhi Assembly, Gets 54 MLAs' support

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday won the confidence motion, which he moved in the Delhi Assembly on Friday, alleging that the BJP tried to poach AAP MLAs by offering them Rs 25 crore to topple his government in the National Capital. Out of the 62 AAP MLAs, 54 stood in support of CM Kejriwal. The remaining eight, absent from the session, included two in jail and others either out of station or unwell.

During discussions on the confidence motion, Kejriwal labelled his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the primary challenger to the BJP, claiming that this is the reason for the ongoing attacks. Kejriwal boldly proclaimed AAP's determination to remove the BJP from the Centre in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections, even if the BJP secures victory in this year's polls.

Kejriwal, also the AAP convenor, asserted that while his government holds a majority in the House, the confidence motion was necessary due to alleged attempts by the BJP to poach AAP MLAs and topple his government. He vehemently stated that no AAP MLA had defected and revealed instances of MLAs being approached and offered money to switch sides by individuals allegedly affiliated with the BJP.

Kejriwal challenged the BJP's strategy, declaring that arresting him wouldn't suppress his ideas. "You may arrest me, but how will you finish Kejriwal's thoughts?" he questioned.