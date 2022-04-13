CM Baghel writes to PM Modi, urges to add cultural elements in parameters of aspirational districts

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting the inclusion of elements of cultural upliftment in the prevailing parameters of development for 'aspirational districts'.

In the letter, the Chief Minister suggested that education in the local dialect, reduction in malaria and anemia, purchase of forest produce at support price, conservation and promotion of folk art, folk dance and archeology, organic farming, forest rights, etc. should be included in the monitoring indicator of Transformation of Aspirational District Program (TADP).

He further wrote that aspirational districts of Chhattisgarh have performed well in these parameters of development and suggested that cultural upliftment should also be given due importance in the concept of aspirational districts.

Mentioning that there are a total of 10 aspirational districts in the state, out of which seven districts are from scheduled tribe-dominated Bastar division, which is also affected by Left Wing Extremism, the Chief Minister said that "culture and traditions play a significant role in the lives of the people who reside in the forest and rural areas of Chhattisgarh. He added that NITI Aayog gives ratings to these aspirational districts after reviewing and evaluating the development work based on various parameters.

Baghel emphasized that in order to maintain a sense of harmony, enthusiasm, and self-reliance in the lives of these people, cultural upliftment should be given a place in the list of parameters for the development of aspirational districts.

The Chief Minister said that he is confident that the inclusion of the indicators mentioned in the letter will contribute to the overall development of the aspirational districts and will also fulfill the aim with which separate monitoring system of the aspirational districts has started.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor