CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers instalment of Gaudhan NYAY yojna

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], June 6 : Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel transferred a total amount of Rs 20.18 crore to the beneficiaries of Godhan Nyaya Yojana on Monday.

The CM transferred the amount through video conferencing.

This includes Rs 4.91 crore to rural cattle herders, Rs 8.98 crore to Gauthan committees and Rs 6.29 crore to self-help groups in lieu of cow dung purchased in Gauthans from May 16 to May 31, according to the statement released by the Chief Minister's office.

"Under the Godhan Nyay Yojana, Rs 518 crore 71 lakh has been paid to cow dung vendors, Gauthan committees and women self-help groups as on May 15, 2023," as per the official statement from the CMO.

Godhan Nyaya Yojana, one of the most popular schemes of the Chhattisgarh government, was started on 20 July 2020 from the Hareli festival.

Under this scheme, cow dung is being purchased from rural cattle herders in Gauthans at Rs 2 per kg and cow urine is being purchased at Rs 4 per litre.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor