CM Dhami assures his govt is committed to make Uttarakhand number one state in country

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said that the state government is committed to make Uttarakhand the number one state in the country by 2025.

An official statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) stated that for the financial year 2022-23, there will be a need for withdrawal of funds from the Consolidated Fund of the state, under this, according to the provisions mentioned in Article 206 of the Constitution, a four-month vote on account has been presented in the House mainly for the withdrawal of committed items.

He said that the state government is committed to fulfilling the promises and resolutions made to the people of the state along with the resolutions of the Governor's address.

Dhami said, "The decision has been taken by the state cabinet regarding uniform civil code in the state. We have promised to provide three gas cylinders free of cost to the poor mothers and sisters of the state, besides fulfilling all the promises we have made to the public regarding employment generation, etc. They will be fulfilled with a choiceless resolution."

"In the near future, we will come up with a full budget, in which according to the hopes and aspirations of the people, and the suggestions of the people will also get their due. It will be our endeavor to fulfill the trust that the people of the state have placed on us," he added.

The Chief Minister said that the Prime Minister has given a target to make Uttarakhand the number one state of the country by 2025, when Uttarakhand will turn 25, for this guidance and cooperation of all is needed.

He also expected everyone to be cooperative in building a prosperous and self-reliant Uttarakhand.

Dhami also expressed his gratitude to PM Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for the approval of the Sainik School in Bhauwala, Dehradun.

The CM added that "Sainya Dham Uttarakhand" has made an unprecedented contribution to the security of the nation.

( With inputs from ANI )

