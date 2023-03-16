CM Gehlot approves hike in contract workers' honorarium working in Swachh Bharat Mission Rural in Rajasthan

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 16 : Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved the proposal to increase the honorarium of 195 contract workers employed under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin) Phase-II, an official statement said on Thursday.

Under the Rajasthan Contractual Hiring to Civil Post Rules - 2022, along with determining the monthly consolidated remuneration of these contract workers, higher honorarium and designation will be given on completion of a service period of 9 and 18 years, the statement said.

According to the proposal, the honorarium of accountant and MIS cum M&E employed in Swachh Bharat Mission has been fixed at Rs 16,900 whereas, the honorarium of District Project Coordinator, Block Coordinator, and Data Entry Operator working under the mission has been fixed at Rs 18,900, 13,150, and 10,400 respectively.

"The honorarium of Accountant and MIS cum M&E will increase to 29,600 and 51,600 respectively on completion of 9 and 18 years contract service period. Also, on completion of 9 and 18 years of contract service of District Project Coordinator, Block Coordinator and Data Entry Operator working in the mission, the honorarium will increase to Rs 32,900 and 57200, Rs 23,100 and 40,300, Rs 18,500 and 32,300 respectively," the statement said.

On completion of contract service period of 9 and 18 years of contract workers, Grade-II and Grade-I will be added to the designation respectively. At present, the honorarium of contract workers who are getting more honorarium than the new honorarium will be protected.

