CM KCR puts officials on alert in wake of heavy rains in Telangana

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered the authorities to continue the immediate rescue measures in the situation where the rivulets, reservoirs and rivers are overflowing in the wake of the incessant heavy rains in the state.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to work in coordination with all the departments to minimize the loss of life and property caused by heavy floods. The Chief Minister who had alerted the authorities by conducting reviews for two days in the wake of the floods, also held a high-level review meeting on the situation of rains and floods at Pragati Bhavan on Wednesday.

In this meeting which started at 12 am on Wednesday, the Chief Minister reviewed the situation on flood and protection measures for about 6 hours and issued appropriate orders.

Rao has issued appropriate orders to the officials of the Irrigation Department asking about the inflow and outflow of various reservoirs like SSRSP in the background of the heavy rains falling in the upper reaches of Krishna and Godavari rivers.

Rao inquired about the steps taken to evacuate the people to safe places in the flooded areas. Chief Minister gave instructions over the phone to anticipate the flood from the Upper Godavari in Maharashtra and take precautionary measures. Rao inquired about the protective measures being taken by the concerned departments to prevent the problems of transportation and electricity due to floods.

As the flood water is flowing heavily into the Kadem project, the authorities have evacuated the people of 12 villages that are being flooded due to the release of water downstream of the Kadem project. The Chief Minister ordered the local minister Indrakaran Reddy over the phone to take protective measures from there. The Chief Minister directed Special Chief Secretary Municipal Department Arvind Kumar to take immediate action in the river catchment area towns which are facing floods including Nirmal.

The CM ordered Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy to take immediate steps to restore the national and state roads which are cut off due to floods. The CM directed the CS, Irrigation Officers, District Collectors and SPs to take immediate measures to prevent any loss of life.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor