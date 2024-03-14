CM Kejriwal moves Delhi sessions court against magisterial court issuing summons over ED's complaints

New Delhi, March 14 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved the sessions court here challenging two summons issued to him by a magisterial court on ED's complaint in the alleged liquor policy scam case.

The ED had made the complaint that CM Kejriwal has not complied with the agency's summons in connection with a money laundering case related to the now-scrapped policy.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Divya Malhotra of Rouse Avenue Court had, on March 7, issued second summons to CM Kejriwal on ED's complaint.

ACMM Malhotra had put up the matter for hearing on March 16, when she is set to hear the ED's first complaint over the same matter as well.

CM Kejriwal’s application is likely to come before Special Judge Rakesh Syal of Rouse Avenue Court later in the day.

The ACMM on February 17 granted a day's exemption from physical appearance to the CM in connection with the first complaint filed by the ED over the same issue.

The second complaint pertains to "Kejriwal not abiding by the summons number 4 to 8", a source said.

The AAP convenor had earlier requested the financial probe agency for a date after March 12 for questioning on the excise policy matter. His response had come after the ED issued summons to him for the eighth time on February 27 and asked him to appear before it on March 4.

ACMM Malhotra had taken cognisance of the first complaint on February 7. The judge had then said, ".. summons are being issued to him to appear on February 17".

The ED, on January 31, issued summons to CM Kejriwal for the fifth time, and he was told to appear before it on February 2. The financial probe agency's complaint alleged that the CM intentionally did not want to obey the summons and kept on giving "lame excuses".

"If a high-ranking public functionary like him disobeyed the law, it would set a wrong example for the common man," the agency had said.

The ED had issued summons for the fourth time to CM Kejriwal on January 13, asking him to appear before it on January 18. On February 2, AAP said that CM Kejriwal did not appear before the ED for questioning, and also targeted the Central government. "Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal will not appear before ED today either. The party calls the summons 'unlawful'. We will comply with the lawful summons," the AAP had said.

