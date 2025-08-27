CM Mamata Banerjee hails Koyel Bar for big record-breaking wins at Commonwealth Championships

Kolkata, Aug 27 Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday congratulated West Bengal's young weightlifter Koyel Bar, who broke youth world records at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad.

The Chief Minister called her 'Bengal's daughter' while complimenting her achievement.

"Our Bengal's daughter, Koyel Bar, a resident of Howrah, has made Bengal proud by winning a hat-trick of world records and two gold medals at the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championships held in Ahmedabad. I extend my heartfelt congratulations and love to her. My best wishes to her parents, coaches – everyone," Mamata Banerjee wrote on her X handle.

At the Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship in Ahmedabad, Koyel Bar has shocked the world with her record-shattering performance in the women's 53kg youth category.

She lifted a total of 192kg (85kg + 107kg), setting new youth world records in total and clean and jerk. The teenager stunned everyone as she lifted more than her competitor, Sneha, in the senior category to clinch the youth and junior titles in the women's 53 kg category.

Lauding her for her performance, the West Bengal Chief Minister wished her all the success in the next Olympics. She also gave assurance that her government will provide all possible assistance to help her win more medals in the future.

"I hope that Koel will play even better in the coming days, win medals in the Olympics and make Bengal shine even brighter. The state government will be by her side in any of her needs," she added.

According to reports, Koyel Bar hails from Howrah district and is the daughter of a meat shop owner.

Sources said the West Bengal government will felicitate her following her achievement in the annual felicitation programme held by the administration, which will be organised later in the year.

The Commonwealth Weightlifting Championship 2025 began on August 24 at the Veer Savarkar Sports Complex in Ahmedabad and will end on August 30. A total of 291 athletes from 30 Commonwealth nations are competing across senior, junior, and youth categories for a total of 144 medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor